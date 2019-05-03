FOX Headline Says Russia Nukes in Venezuela

1‚145 views
Published on May 03, 2019
FOX news editors are shameless shills for the military industrial complex’s endless regime change wars even though the show’s host correctly pointed out the real risk — USA’s unprotected borders.
Related Videos
3May19 Like Hastert, Pervs Were Groomed to Control Internet & Social Media
Press Gag Order After SWAT Team’s Medical Kidnapping
Facebook “Living Room”: Orwellian DoubleSpeak
Non-Factual: “Fact-Checker” for Social Media Retracts Blacklist
2May19 Black Prison Sites for Dissidents, Blacklists for Press, Goldman Wants Profits, Not Medical Cures
Assange’s Extradition Threatens Us All
Goldman Sachs: There’s No Profit in Curing Disease
Will Trump Invade Venezuela, Allow US to Be Invaded?
Poynter “Institute” Blacklists 515 Sites for MSM
Comments