Alex Jones Responds To The Authoritarian Left That Is De-platforming Conservatives Destroying Free Speech In This Country

3‚325 views
Published on May 03, 2019
Alex breaks down how a new wave of Big Tech censorship has now come to America with Facebook declaring Alex Jones and other patriots as “dangerous.”
Related Videos
Big Tech Jumps The Shark With Unprecedented Censorship
DEFAMATION: Facebook Smears Alex Jones As Anti-Semitic
Mark Of The Beast: Big Tech Censorship Reaches Biblical Levels
Full Show - Facebook Bans The Words Alex Jones And InfoWars - 05/02/2019
Infowarriors Agree They’re Ready For War With The Deep State
Alex Jones Responds to Facebook Banning Him and Others Ahead of the 2020 Election.
VIDEO: Pelosi Pushes Lie That Barr's Testimony To Congress Is Criminal
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds To His Name Being Banned By Facebook
Video: Must See MSM Admits Tap Water The Most Dangerous Thing In Your Life
Comments