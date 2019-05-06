Facebook Surpasses 1984! Announces Cult-Like Control

11‚830 views
Published on May 06, 2019
The digital tyranny portrayed in works of fiction for decades has finally become a reality with facebook using false claims of "hate speech" and "anti-semitism" as cover for censoring voices they disagree with. Alex lays out the latest attack by the globalists that patriots must stand against now!
Related Videos
Democrat Booker Agrees Americans Should Be Jailed If They Refuse To Give Up Guns
“Are You A Pedophile?”, Asks Biden’s Grandson
Full Show – Facebook Now Designating Conservatives As Criminals And Terrorists – 05/06/2019
PJW Responds To Facebook After Being Labeled A Terrorist
VIDEO: Facebook Caught Raping First Amendment
Most Powerful Rant Of 2019: Alex Jones Unleashed
Don't Be A Dodo Bird, Fight For Your Survival!
FULL SUNDAY SHOW: Trump Defends Infowars As Facebook Threatens its 2.2 Billion Users With a Cult Like Gag Order
MSM Caught In New Hoax! Claims Female Reporter Not Removed From Rutgers
Comments