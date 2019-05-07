Royal Baby Reported as “Boy”? Children’s Rights Advocates Furious

1‚335 views
Published on May 07, 2019
Ontario, NZ, Colorad, California — all affirm the basic premise of the UN Convention on the Rights of the CHILD. David Knight breaks down the agenda behind the breaking down of the family. Prince Harry & Meghan better stick to the plan of “gender fluid”.
Related Videos
7May19 Senators Beg FTC to Protect Privacy, Unconcerned About Free Speech
5G: No Concern About Health Risks, But Concern About Interfering with Weather Satellites?
Philadelphia Muslim Kids: “Chop Off Heads for Allah” (Media is Silent)
Govt Let’s Pedophiles Go Free in the Name of National Security
Microsoft’s “ElectionGuard”: DoubleSpeak for ElectionTheft
6May19 Facebook Bans While Promoting Hate, Encouraging Christian Genocide
GOP 5th Column Endorses Censorship
Cancer Cure? BigPharma Raises Price of Worming Meds 10,000%
Hate That’s Politically Correct According to Facebook: Human Trafficking, Genocide
Comments