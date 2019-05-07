Philadelphia Muslim Kids: “Chop Off Heads for Allah” (Media is Silent)

1‚075 views
Published on May 07, 2019
Will Johnson joins to look at the double standards from media and even Christian leaders, unwilling or unconcerned about Christian persecution, but outraged at Chinese persecution of Muslims. And, desperate to get traction for “climate change”, the new narrative sounds the alarm for species extinction — while they push for human depopulation to save the planet.
Related Videos
7May19 Senators Beg FTC to Protect Privacy, Unconcerned About Free Speech
5G: No Concern About Health Risks, But Concern About Interfering with Weather Satellites?
Royal Baby Reported as “Boy”? Children’s Rights Advocates Furious
Govt Let’s Pedophiles Go Free in the Name of National Security
Microsoft’s “ElectionGuard”: DoubleSpeak for ElectionTheft
6May19 Facebook Bans While Promoting Hate, Encouraging Christian Genocide
GOP 5th Column Endorses Censorship
Cancer Cure? BigPharma Raises Price of Worming Meds 10,000%
Hate That’s Politically Correct According to Facebook: Human Trafficking, Genocide
Comments