CPS Court Case May Reform Abuses

535 views
Published on May 08, 2019
Dwight Mitchell, Stop CPS Legally Kidnapping Children SCPSLKC.org, joins to discuss the $250 BILLION bureaucracy that operates without due process to kidnap children and the federal court case that could stop their abuse of families and children.
