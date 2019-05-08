Retro Taxes to Bankrupt Mom & Pop Retailers Online

1‚500 views
Published on May 08, 2019
After the Supreme Court reversed itself on whether a state could force businesses without a physical presence in the state to collect sales taxes, California is now billing small retailers for massive taxes RETROACTIVELY.
