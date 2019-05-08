Asia Bibi Escapes Sharia, Social Media Still Has Imams Who Targeted Her & Nearly Overthrew Pakistani Govt
The David Knight Show
Published on May 08, 2019
The hate speech, death threats and calls to overthrow the govt were not hyperbole or idle threats — high ranking politicians were murdered. Yet Facebook & Twitter didn’t ban the imams, mainstream media and the left ignored the plight of the poor Christian woman given a death penalty for blasphemy and denied asylum — until now.

