Asia Bibi Escapes Sharia, Social Media Still Has Imams Who Targeted Her & Nearly Overthrew Pakistani Govt

695 views
Published on May 08, 2019
The hate speech, death threats and calls to overthrow the govt were not hyperbole or idle threats — high ranking politicians were murdered. Yet Facebook & Twitter didn’t ban the imams, mainstream media and the left ignored the plight of the poor Christian woman given a death penalty for blasphemy and denied asylum — until now.
