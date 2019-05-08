Censorship Is A Prelude To A Global Depopulation Event

6‚120 views
Published on May 08, 2019
The next level censorship that has become the norm in 2019 is actually the first phase in a plan to control what information is allowed to be given to the population after a global catastrophe. Mike Adams breaks down why fighting for freedom of speech can actually save humanity.
