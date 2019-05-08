Spread Of Deadly Diseases Closes Parts Of Europe

5‚610 views
Published on May 08, 2019
Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the spread of deadly diseases across Europe, especially around a Brussels bus station that has been converted into a migrant camping center.
