“Ask Your Doctor About Bankruptcy”: New Rules for BigPharma Ads

1‚100 views
Published on May 09, 2019
YouTube has added tags to push back against any health information you discuss. The Trump administration is requiring BigPharma TV ads to include one of its biggest adverse effects — bankruptcy. As Trump tweeted: “if they’re ashamed of the prices – LOWER THEM”. They’re NOT ashamed of the prices or about using govt to push mandatory vaccines or medically kidnap patients while they withhold safe, cheap, effective products
Related Videos
9May19 Dems Get Contemptuous But They Can’t DO Anything to Barr
FascistBook: Zucker Makes the Rules
Oh The Humanity, Hindenburg Tragedy Vs. Notre Dame False Flag
Rand Calls Out DeepState GOP Shill Burr for Coming After Don, Jr
8May19 NYT “Audits” Trump: Adjusted Gross Lies
Asia Bibi Escapes Sharia, Social Media Still Has Imams Who Targeted Her & Nearly Overthrew Pakistani Govt
Retro Taxes to Bankrupt Mom & Pop Retailers Online
Vaccine Mandates, Quarantines, Fines, Jail
CPS Court Case May Reform Abuses
Comments