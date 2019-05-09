Rand Calls Out DeepState GOP Shill Burr for Coming After Don, Jr

2‚270 views
Published on May 09, 2019
What and who is behind the subpoena of Donald Trump, Jr.? Rand Paul and GOP donors are furious at the move and calling for McConnell to stop it
Related Videos
9May19 Dems Get Contemptuous But They Can’t DO Anything to Barr
FascistBook: Zucker Makes the Rules
Oh The Humanity, Hindenburg Tragedy Vs. Notre Dame False Flag
“Ask Your Doctor About Bankruptcy”: New Rules for BigPharma Ads
8May19 NYT “Audits” Trump: Adjusted Gross Lies
Asia Bibi Escapes Sharia, Social Media Still Has Imams Who Targeted Her & Nearly Overthrew Pakistani Govt
Retro Taxes to Bankrupt Mom & Pop Retailers Online
Vaccine Mandates, Quarantines, Fines, Jail
CPS Court Case May Reform Abuses
Comments