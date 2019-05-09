Oh The Humanity, Hindenburg Tragedy Vs. Notre Dame False Flag

800 views
Published on May 09, 2019
Was the Hindenberg fire, 82 years ago, accidental? The captain believed it was sabotage. And while FOX News cut off anyone who suggested the Notre Dame fire was deliberate, the chief architectural engineer at Notre Dame ruled out accidental fire on French TV. It was buried, of course.
Comments