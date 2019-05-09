Is There Millennial Backlash Against Political Correctness?

4‚145 views
Published on May 09, 2019
Millennials are portrayed as being driven by feeling more than facts and are regularly called "snowflakes" for overreacting. Matt Bracken breaks down how political correctness indoctrination has reached a point where millennials consider it "uncool".
Related Videos
Full Show - Trump Holds China Accountable, Rocks World Economy - 05/09/2019
Kaitlin Bennett Stunned Students Ignorant Of Big Tech Censorship
Humanity Won't Submit: Here’s How You Can Strike Back Against Censorship!
Democrats Desperate Over 2020
VIDEO: Jim Jordan Destroys Dems' Contempt Charge For Bill Barr
Enough Is Enough: President Trump Is Fighting Back
Big Tech & Banks Ban Men’s Rights Activist
Father Relives Horror: “Vaccines Stopped My Son’s Heart!”
Full Show – World Government System To Designate Christians, Conservatives, Nationalists As Terrorists – 05/08/2019
Comments