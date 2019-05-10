Bad Moon Rising: Bezos Lunar Plans

530 views
Published on May 10, 2019
Lunar bases, Lagranian libration points, the coming Artilect War, O’Neil’s “High Frontier”, government defense programs — Jeff Bezos’ “Blue Moon” lunar module is just the beginning.
Comments