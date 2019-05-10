OTAY! Chicago Cubs, NBC Fall for 4Chan Hoax

855 views
Published on May 10, 2019
Is it “OK to be white”? The left doesn’t even think it’s OK to flash the “OK” hand sign. 4Chan has brilliantly trolled the forever offended guardians of political correctness. Maybe we should flash the “L” hand sign for Loser Lefties.
