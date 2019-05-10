Did YouTube Ban American Flag Emojis?
The Alex Jones Show
Published on May 10, 2019
Sean in Virginia called in to report that he attempted to post an American Flag emoji in the chat on a YouTube livestream, but it was censored by a moderator for being "offensive". Alex explains this is a typical leftist attitude where they hate any symbol of American or Christian values.

