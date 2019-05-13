China’s “Social Credit” Dystopia Comes to Australia in Guise of “Smart City”

1‚055 views
Published on May 13, 2019
Tracking every movement of citizens, issuing an alert to police if someone crosses a “virtual fence”—Darwin, Australia is bringing in China’s surveillance technology (paid for by China’s “Belt & Road Initiative”) to track people in their “Smart City” dystopia.
Comments