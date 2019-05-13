Assange Tortured in UK with Drug Used in Skripal Poisoning

3‚230 views
Published on May 13, 2019
Held incommunicado in the UK’s “Gitmo”, a retired USAF Lt. Colonel reports Assange is being chemically tortured with the same drug used in the Skripal poisoning false flag. As Sweden brings back the rape charge, WikiLeaks reminds us this was the plan going back to 2010 as revealed in a Stratfor email.
