Apple’s Attempt To Build Fascist Techno Cult Is Failing

1‚775 views
Published on May 13, 2019
The Supreme Court has dealt a powerful blow against Apple ruling they can now be sued for antitrust violations. Mike Adams joins Alex to break down what this could mean for those Apple has chosen to censor.
Comments