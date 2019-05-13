Gay Trump Supporter Peter Boykin Banned From Twitter

3‚595 views
Peter Boykin saw the wave of #Blexit responders who left the democratic party in kind. He also saw similar waves made from the #Walkaway movement. When Boykin , though, decided to embark on a walk away movement of his own, addressing the LGBT community he connects with, well, Twitter didn't like that and went ahead and banned him. Peter Boykin himself breaks it all down on this segment of the War Room.
