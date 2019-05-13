Illegal Immigrant Squatting Transit Station In Europe Riddled With Deadly Disease

4‚830 views
Published on May 13, 2019
Dan Lyman joins the War Room to cover his regular beat of european news, and the migrant invasion that has swept up the european union. Recently, after a harsh winter, reports of migrants taking over transit stations have scared the public with even more reporting of deadly diseases flooding these transit centers.
Related Videos
Leftist Now Attacking 14 Year Old Girls In Latest Censorship Attempts - War Room Full Show
Report Shows Almost HALF of All Federal Crimes Committed by Non-Citizens in 2018
Preview The Newest Banned Infowars Daily Broadcast
Free Speech After Party Banned For Conservatives Views
Buzzfeed's Latest Hit Piece On This 14 Year Old Got her Banned
Censorship Now Bleeding Into The 3D World With The Banning Of Chik-Fil-A
FBI Raid On Suspected Terrorist Compound In Alabama Ignored By Media - War Room Full Show
What Will Happen If Americans Ignore Illegal Immigration?
The Truth About Trade War With China
Lefto The Clown Invades Infowars Studios
Comments