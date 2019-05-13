The Truth About Trade War With China

6‚960 views
Published on May 13, 2019
Trump is really reserved when it comes to China, yet the media will always jump to conclusions, and the mere uttering of trade renegotiations spells trade war to CNN. Owen breaks down Trump's future move in this three battle between Trump, China, and the media's perception of it all.
