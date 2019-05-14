Harvard UndocuGraduation: Who Admitted Them?

1‚330 views
Published on May 14, 2019
Fake science, fake degrees, fake citizens. Bill Nye & AOC can’t decide whether the world is going to end in 12 yrs or is already on “f—king fire”. And Harvard has so many “undocumented” graduates it held a special “UndocuGraduation” ceremony for them. How did they get admitted to the college? Were there requirements for graduation? Who paid for it?
