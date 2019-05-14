Biden: The Manchurian Candidate’s China Corruption

945 views
Published on May 14, 2019
Biden pushed China as the great economic hope to Ex-Im bankers in 2013, essential to a “new world order”. Today he says they’re no competition. But his son, Hunter, partnered with then Sec of State John Kerry’s son to get $1 BILLION loan to their company that is running the total surveillance “social credit” for China.
