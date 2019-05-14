Corrupt Cop Comey Interviewed By Fake News, Spying On The Trump Campaign

1‚085 views
Published on May 14, 2019
Will Johnson of Unite America First and his guests' Activists Marjorie Greene and John Michaels Chambers, discuss the Comey interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. In the interview, Comey answers how involved he was with the Russia investigation.
