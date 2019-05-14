Feminists Say Hijab Is A Sign Of Feminism

6‚585 views
Published on May 14, 2019
Alex Jones and Paul Joseph Watson watch and analyze a video out of Iran that shows a screaming woman being dragged away and arrested by police for not wearing her hijab- the same hijab that many 'feminists', especially across the west, regard as a sign of sexual equality and cultural liberty.
