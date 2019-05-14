Censorship Now Bleeding Into The 3D World With The Banning Of Chik-Fil-A

570 views
Published on May 14, 2019
Dylon Suggs joins the War Room with Savanah Hernandes to talk about the recent calls for the banning of Chik-fil-a for their anti-gay and anti-abortion views . If you think a boycott of product wasn't enough, head over to the University Of Texas At San Antonio where they openly calling for the shutting down and banning of any Chik-fil-A on or near the campus.
