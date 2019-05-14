Buzzfeed's Latest Hit Piece On This 14 Year Old Got her Banned

940 views
Published on May 14, 2019
A 14 Year Old Internet Youtuber has gain notoriety for her crass and intelligent anti-liberal humor. It now has gain the attention of Buzzfeed, who of course have to come out guns blazing against an innocent conservative upstart. Watch Savanah and Harrison Smith break it all down.
