Preview The Newest Banned Infowars Daily Broadcast

Published on May 14, 2019
Opening a new front in the Information War, Harrison Smith is hosting a live-streaming show every weekday from 7-8PM CST. The stream can be found at Infowars.com/show. Tune in to see the latest reports and bombshell headlines that you won't find on controlled social media. Covering shocking stories with a healthy dose of cynical humor, this is the show that the technocratic overlords wish they could censor - but can't. Archived content can always be found on INFOWARS.COM
