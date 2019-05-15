The Pentagon Awakens To Big Tech Treason

11‚450 views
Published on May 15, 2019
Senator Josh Hawley confronted Pentagon officials about the obvious treason being committed by Google who has chosen instead to support the communist Chinese government. Alex discusses how important it is to elect representatives that stand against globalism.
