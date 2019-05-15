Battle for Life/Liberty: GA & AL Abortion Bans

785 views
Published on May 15, 2019
Georgia’s ban, effectively banning abortion past 6 weeks, has become law. Alabama’s legislature just sent a bill to the governor to criminalize ALL abortion. How do Americans define life & liberty? Should the Supreme Court be the ones to define?
