Abortion: Black Genocide in US, Female Genocide in India & China

300 views
Published on May 16, 2019
What will be the consequences for abortion at any time, for any reason? Look at India & China.
Related Videos
16May19 Roe v Wade: Past, Present & Future
Iran War? Oil Shock Will Grind Economy to a Halt
Hollywood & Washington Thespians
Who Was Jane Roe? Did She Have an Abortion?
What Does Roe v Wade Actually Say?
Current Abortion Laws & How They’re Changing
15May19 Bolton/CIA Push Trump to Iran War
Huawei Offers to Sign “No-Spy” 5G Pacts
Take My Liberty, Please: Censorship is No Joke
Comments