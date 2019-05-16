What Does Roe v Wade Actually Say?

540 views
Published on May 16, 2019
There’s so much talk about preserving or repealing Roe v Wade but have you ever looked to see what’s actually in it? What did the Supreme Court say?
Related Videos
16May19 Roe v Wade: Past, Present & Future
Iran War? Oil Shock Will Grind Economy to a Halt
Hollywood & Washington Thespians
Who Was Jane Roe? Did She Have an Abortion?
Current Abortion Laws & How They’re Changing
Abortion: Black Genocide in US, Female Genocide in India & China
15May19 Bolton/CIA Push Trump to Iran War
Huawei Offers to Sign “No-Spy” 5G Pacts
Take My Liberty, Please: Censorship is No Joke
Comments