$10,000 Prize To Prove Vaccines Safe

3‚735 views
Published on May 17, 2019
"Maryland Patriot" called in to describe the ridicule he has been getting from his family because he told them about the dangers of using tainted vaccines on children. Alex offered this caller's wife $10,000 and a free flight to Austin Texas if she can prove anything Alex has said is wrong!
Related Videos
Full Show - Trump To Lose 2020 Unless He Does This… - 05/16/2019
EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Gavin McInnes, ‘We Are Fighting For Our Literal Lives’
VIDEO: EU Elites Celebrate Censorship Of Americans
Globalists Pushing For Further Social Media Censorship
Facebook Bans Radio Manager For A-OK Hand Sign
Trump Building Censorship Dossier To Defeat The Globalists
Learn The 4 Things Trump Must Do To Win 2020
Full Show – THOUGHT CRIME: Do Not Watch – 05/15/2019
Serial Killing Of Children Is The Religion Of The Left
Comments