Sen Asks If ANY Studies Being Done on 5G Health Risks: Anyone? Anyone?

10 views
Published on May 17, 2019
With a delivery as dry as Ben Stein’s teacher in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, Sen Blumenthal asks telecom CEO if anyone is doing any health studies on 5G risks. Like Stein’s students, blank stares and no answers.
Related Videos
17May19 Other Choice & Health Issues Denied & Ignored by Establishment Media/Govt
Jeopardy! — Questioning “Conventional Wisdom”
Roe v Wade, Supreme Court vs Separation of Powers
Speed “Assist” Nanny-Tech Coming to USA and The Freedom of Classic Cars
Twitter to Push/Purge Vaccine Info
16May19 Roe v Wade: Past, Present & Future
Iran War? Oil Shock Will Grind Economy to a Halt
Hollywood & Washington Thespians
Who Was Jane Roe? Did She Have an Abortion?
Comments