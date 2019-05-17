Speed “Assist” Nanny-Tech Coming to USA and The Freedom of Classic Cars

130 views
Published on May 17, 2019
Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, tells us what Speed “Assist” feels like after he tested a car with the feature to be mandated in EU by 2022 (and will of course be added to US cars as well). As cars become more expensive and take more control away from the driver, Eric talks about how attractive classic cars are from a financial as well as a liberty perspective.
