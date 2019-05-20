Maine is 15th State to Kill Electoral College

2‚570 views
Published on May 20, 2019
Democrats are seeking political power by packing the Supreme Court, killing the Electoral College, packing the census and many other methods not widely understood or reported
Related Videos
20May19 Australian Voters: “Green? NO Deal”
Gillibrand: “Do As Thou Wilt” is Christianity
IoT, 5G: Humans Watched & Poisoned Like Lab Rats
Buttigieg: From 8,000 Votes For Mayor, To Presidential Candidate
Biden Corruption w China, Ukraine, Cocaine But Truck Drivers Face Jail Over Hemp
17May19 Other Choice & Health Issues Denied & Ignored by Establishment Media/Govt
Jeopardy! — Questioning “Conventional Wisdom”
Roe v Wade, Supreme Court vs Separation of Powers
Speed “Assist” Nanny-Tech Coming to USA and The Freedom of Classic Cars
Comments