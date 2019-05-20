IoT, 5G: Humans Watched & Poisoned Like Lab Rats

1‚975 views
Published on May 20, 2019
Former National Highway & Traffic Safety Adm (NHTSA) head says Tesla’s autopilot is defective and drivers are guinea pigs. But safety is not as important as Smart City control. Some worry 5G will disrupt our ability to predict weather by interfering with weather satellites but no one cares that it will interfere with our bodies and our health.
Related Videos
20May19 Australian Voters: “Green? NO Deal”
Gillibrand: “Do As Thou Wilt” is Christianity
Buttigieg: From 8,000 Votes For Mayor, To Presidential Candidate
Maine is 15th State to Kill Electoral College
Biden Corruption w China, Ukraine, Cocaine But Truck Drivers Face Jail Over Hemp
17May19 Other Choice & Health Issues Denied & Ignored by Establishment Media/Govt
Jeopardy! — Questioning “Conventional Wisdom”
Roe v Wade, Supreme Court vs Separation of Powers
Speed “Assist” Nanny-Tech Coming to USA and The Freedom of Classic Cars
Comments