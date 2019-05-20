Gillibrand: “Do As Thou Wilt” is Christianity

2‚080 views
Published on May 20, 2019
Actually, the Democrat candidate for President is confusing Christianity with Aleister Crowley’s Thelema or the Wiccan religion.
Related Videos
20May19 Australian Voters: “Green? NO Deal”
IoT, 5G: Humans Watched & Poisoned Like Lab Rats
Buttigieg: From 8,000 Votes For Mayor, To Presidential Candidate
Maine is 15th State to Kill Electoral College
Biden Corruption w China, Ukraine, Cocaine But Truck Drivers Face Jail Over Hemp
17May19 Other Choice & Health Issues Denied & Ignored by Establishment Media/Govt
Jeopardy! — Questioning “Conventional Wisdom”
Roe v Wade, Supreme Court vs Separation of Powers
Speed “Assist” Nanny-Tech Coming to USA and The Freedom of Classic Cars
Comments