The REAL Reasons Amash Is Attacking Trump

1‚300 views
Published on May 21, 2019
Where’s the beef? Justin Amash’s real beef with Trump has nothing to do with the Mueller report or obstruction. It’s this…
Related Videos
21May19 Agents of H.A.T.E. - Humans Against Technocratic Elite
Car Renters Falsely Arrested for Car Theft; Socialist Pushes Speed Bumps To Stop Drive-By Shootings
Femicide & Human Trafficking: Bitter Fruit of Abortion
Farage Attacked: Stirred But Not Shakin’
5G Cold War & IoT (Internet of Tyranny)
FDA Is About To Deregulate Cherry Pie — Seriously
20May19 Australian Voters: “Green? NO Deal”
Gillibrand: “Do As Thou Wilt” is Christianity
IoT, 5G: Humans Watched & Poisoned Like Lab Rats
Comments