FDA Is About To Deregulate Cherry Pie — Seriously
The David Knight Show
Published on May 21, 2019
FDA Commissioner Gottlieb wasn’t joking when he talked about impending deregulation of cherry pie. But regulatory micro-management and overreach is no joke.

Comments


