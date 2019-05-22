The Libyan Lesson for America On War, Military Industrial Complex, Bolton & Pompeo

230 views
Published on May 22, 2019
As Trump just said, the military industrial complex is real and they like war. Will they control Trump with the fear of nuclear war as they did Eisenhower? Libya is a lesson not yet learned — setting fire with terrorism to 14 countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Comments