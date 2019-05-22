SCOTUS, Indian Treaties & The Constitution: Where White Men Fear to Tread

550 views
Published on May 22, 2019
The Supreme Politburo (SCOTUS) handed down a decision that should have major implications for indians, cowboys, miners, and some argue, hunters and gun owners. What does it tell us about the institution that is our supreme ruler?
Related Videos
22May19 Monsanto Spied on Journalists in 7 Nations, France Kills Free Press For National Security
Hollywood: Spare the Chickens, Kill The Human Babies
At This Rate, #BuildTheWall Will Take 2,000 Yrs & $20 TRILLION
The Libyan Lesson for America On War, Military Industrial Complex, Bolton & Pompeo
21May19 Agents of H.A.T.E. - Humans Against Technocratic Elite
Car Renters Falsely Arrested for Car Theft; Socialist Pushes Speed Bumps To Stop Drive-By Shootings
Femicide & Human Trafficking: Bitter Fruit of Abortion
Farage Attacked: Stirred But Not Shakin’
5G Cold War & IoT (Internet of Tyranny)
Comments