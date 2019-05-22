Hollywood: Spare the Chickens, Kill The Human Babies

360 views
Published on May 22, 2019
Hollywood actors weigh in on ethics of protecting chickens, not babies, as Gillibrand, Biden, Gov Newsom give their illiterate views of the Constitution, influenced by their hatred of families.
