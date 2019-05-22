Infowars Inspires High School Students To Change The World

645 views
Published on May 22, 2019
Owen takes calls with young patriots who are being inspired by Infowars everyday. Even students now are coming out to educate their classmates on behalf of the truth taught to him from Infowars and The War Room.
