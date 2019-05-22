CBS Jokes About Political Violence Against Conservatives

920 views
Published on May 22, 2019
Once again the liberal media pokes fun at the attacks on conservatives, and it seems that with the violence continuing against Trump supporters, there will be no end to the left-wing mainstream media heckling of these poor patriot victims. Owen Shroyer provides the context and his reaction to this here on The War Room.
Related Videos
Leander Public Library Drag Queen Story Time Cancelled By Infowars Broadcast
Rabid Trump Haters In San Francisco Scream At Female Reporter
Video From Inside Of Maga Hat Factory Goes Viral
How Donald Trump Is Held To Different Standard Than James Gunn
Diseases From The Middle Ages Breaking Out In Borderless California - War Room Full Show
NC Liberals Attempt To Remove American Flag
Infowars Inspires High School Students To Change The World
Young American Entreprenuer is The Embodiment Of America
CNN Upset That Infowars Got Bigger Than Them
Comments