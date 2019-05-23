Who’s the Enemy? Bolton Lies About War to America

790 views
Published on May 23, 2019
Bolton quoted Churchill who talked about protecting the truth, during times of war, with lies. Since Churchill was lying to Nazis, at war with Nazis — it begs the question: who is Bolton’s real enemy since he’s lying to Americans in order to get his war?
Comments