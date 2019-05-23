Rabid Trump Haters In San Francisco Scream At Female Reporter

1‚715 views
Published on May 23, 2019
Fog City Midge is a upstart reporter in California covering the liberal madness infesting the cities. This time around, she sees herself face first with a set of disgruntled democrats and an especially rabid protestor who is dead set on finding herself a fascist.
Related Videos
Drag Queen Story Time Cancelled After InfoWars Live Broadcast
Breaking: Teresa May To Step Down As Prime Minister
Ilhan Omar Is An Operative Against America
Is Nancy Pelosi A Blithering Drunk?
Leander Public Library Drag Queen Story Time Cancelled By Infowars Broadcast
Video From Inside Of Maga Hat Factory Goes Viral
How Donald Trump Is Held To Different Standard Than James Gunn
Diseases From The Middle Ages Breaking Out In Borderless California - War Room Full Show
CBS Jokes About Political Violence Against Conservatives
Comments