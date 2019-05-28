EU Dictators Admit Collapse Is Imminent After Populist Election Victories

5‚025 views
Published on May 28, 2019
Jean-Claude Juncker and other EU leaders are admitting the weak state of the EU now that people across Europe have voted for populist candidates who promote nationalism. Paul Joseph Watson & Owen Shroyer join Alex on this Memorial Day holiday to break down the results of the recent elections.
Related Videos
Full Show - Trump Prepares Treason Charges Against Deep State - 05/27/2019
Nationalism Vs. Globalism IS Good Vs. Evil
SHOCK VIDEO: Democrats Say Abort Children Up To Age Three
God Is The Ultimate Weapon Against Tyranny
How Will The Globalists Strike Back After EU Defeat?
Democrats Panic As DOJ Prepares Treason Charges
LEFTISTS DEFEND AOC’S ‘CAULIFLOWER IS RACIST’ STATEMENT & ALEX JONES SPEAKS ON THE KRASSENSTEIN TWITTER BANNING
CNN Caught Framing Woman For Racism
Evidence Mounts EU/UK Elections RIGGED
Comments